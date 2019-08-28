Sewer Story

Just wait.Now the grant money is there, the price tag will rise.
What's the big news? This is absolutely nothing new. These the same numbers that we've been seeing all along. Add the loan for affordable housing and the loan for the proposed recreation center, include the district contribution to the sewer treatment facility, and we're still looking at the same 17 million dollar total debt for the taxpayers of Tofino.......and property taxes to local residents will still be raised by some 53% over the next five years, and we will all still be paying this off for the next 25 years! The Osborne administration has accomplished nothing! True, these are real contributions from the federal and provincial governments, but they're nothing new. They were announced long ago, this is just an echo, a repeat of previous knowledge. There's nothing new here. Not a lie, but clearly an attempt to deceive the taxpayers of Tofino into believing the something has been accomplished, when nothing new actually has. Shameful that our municipal government would mislead us in this manner.
This below was posted here 9 days ago. Since then, nothing has changed. Except the Osborne Administrations decision to "re-announce" funding from senior governments that was already in place."Last year, the federal government collected 30 million$ (GST), and the provincial government collected 24 million$ (PST) in sales taxes on tourism based activitites in Tofino.That's just the sales taxes.The federal and provincial governments also collected millions and millions in income taxes, real estate taxes, gas taxes, taxes not related to tourism, and multiple other taxes and fees, making Tofino a great "cash cow" for the senior levels of government. Tourism produces money!Meanwhile, the 1800 residents of Tofino are tasked with paying for a disproportinate part of the cost of the mandated sewage disposal facility that the more than 1,000,000 visitors of the tourism industry requires.The solution? Well, according to our mayor, the solution is massive long term debt (a 17 million dollar loan), that the residents of Tofino will be paying off for the next 25 years. DEBT WILL KILL YOU! Families will continue to be forced out of town, unable to afford huge property tax increases. Young people will not be able to afford to get that first home, that start on building their lifetime nestegg. Seniors will be forced out of town, unable to afford to retire here. People still will be unable to find a place to live, as developers are hamstrung by unaffordable costs to develop new housing. Surely there's a better solution.If the federal government could toss in 5 million this year and 5 million next year, and the provincial government could toss in 3.5 million this year and 3.5 million next year (This isn't a lot, considering the huge bags of money they're hauling out of here every year), then there would be no need for this huge loan being proposed by our municipal leaders.We could then, perhaps, focus our municipal efforts toward a much needed increase in our public water supply, or toward a solution to our "lack of housing" crisis. Hell, we might even be able to get some sidewalks for the kids to use walking to school!Our municipal government, so far, hasn't had much success in convincing the federal and provincial to see our way of looking at these ideas. Perhaps our municipal government, backed by a strong Ratepayers Association, backed by 1800 voices of the public, backed by an aggressive media campaign, could be more effective at getting some attention paid to the massive tax increases faced by the residents of Tofino.The Tofino Ratepayers Association is dedicated to finding the best deals we can get, and the best "bang for the buck" that we can get, for the residents and taxpayers of Tofino. Your money. Your town. We're on your side. Join us, help find the solutions."
