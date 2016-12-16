Friday, December 16, 2016

Oyster Closure

http://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/british-columbia/norovirus-outbreak-triggers-shellfish-closure-north-of-tofino-1.3899771
Posted by at

2 comments:

Anonymous said...

Too much Tofino sewage in the water growing oysters????

December 16, 2016 at 8:24 AM
Anonymous said...

You don't shit in the same trough that you eat from. Where is our sewage treatment? How many more decades do we have to wait? Council, get your financing together, put the project out for tender and get the job done! Enough talking. Start doing

December 17, 2016 at 4:53 PM

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)