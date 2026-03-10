Latest BC Poll

https://globalnews.ca/news/11723052/bc-budget-most-unpopular-since-gordon-campbell-2010-budet-poll/
People are fed up. Not just provincially, but in all levels of government. Waste, corruption, redundancy, and especially...stupidity. Stupidity. Like here in Tofino. Where we pay six stupid idiots to do the same stupid stuff that four stupid idiots could easily do just as well. Because we, the voters of Tofino, are stupid. Tofino council levels should be cut by 33%. It would be a huge saving to the taxpayer. Additionally, support staff could then also be reduced. Another huge benefit to the taxpayer.
Council just defers to staff and consultants. Doesn’t take six to do that .
