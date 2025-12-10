BC NDP Reconciliation Story

https://nationalpost.com/opinion/caroline-elliott-the-extreme-ideology-behind-b-c-s-radical-reconciliation-agenda
If this hits a paywall , here’s a relevant quote :
Radical perspectives on land ownership are not confined to Eby’s advisors. They are held by key elected members of his government as well.
In 2023, then-minister for mining Josie Osborne commented, “our approach to natural-resource development must be done in collaboration and partnership with the rightful owners of the land.”
Current Indigenous relations minister Spencer Chandra Herbert, in reference to 1.2 million acres of public land on the Sunshine Coast, has said, “if it’s (shíshálh Nation’s) land, they get to make decisions on it.”
Another B.C. NDP MLA, Rohini Arora, suggested in the legislature that non-Indigenous British Columbians are “settlers,” “colonizers,” and “uninvited guests,” to the applause of her colleagues.
