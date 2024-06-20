Fish Farm Story

https://www.cbc.ca/amp/1.7239498
The Trudeau government said they were going to do something, but once they discovered that it might be difficult, they admitted that they didn't know how and now say they'll do it five years later.Catch is this: Five years from now, Trudeau and his government will be long gone, just an unpleasant memory, nothing will happen. And whoever is in office then will make some new rules regarding aquaculture. Nothing will change.
Just follow the science....... All the federal expertise indicate there is no problem All yes All the federal scientists agree, but, but, but Justin can't follow the science. He is steadfast in his convictions.... he has convictions you know.... Ya sure... somewhere he does. He has principles......sure he does. Maybe they are resting comfortably in a closet somewhere. Or in the sock drawer.....Lot of things can get lost in that sock drawer. I mean there are so many colorful socks to grab your attention.He needs to do something to change the current down draft in polling numbers.... how about a "Hail Mary". He is hoping some radical enviros can bolster him in he polls..... At the expense of billions of dollars invested... thousands of workers and First Nations who need the jobs..... WHO HE HAS PROMISED TO"RECONCILE" with. No problem Nothing to see. What a pathetic excuse for a PM. Now where were those convictions. "Think I will wear the red "Argyle's" today.Next, he will be telling you there is no foreign interference problem......he has consulted with the Chinese Gov't and they said there is no problem.... and by the way if he changes the nomination or election rules they want their money back... That money spent on getting the "right" er I mean "left" candidate elected Plus you know, those millions to the "Trudeau Foundation" given out of respect for his daddy Pierre. Out of respect for the Canadian people and to not buy....no...no, not to buy. but to "secure" the election result. Yes the intent was to secure.. You see the results were not secure without their "donation".OK then.....Let's just move along now....Nothing to see here.
