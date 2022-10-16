Low Voter Turnout

I didn't show up to vote. I'm one of the 83% of the electorate that did the same. It's all so corrupted and out of control that no one even wants to know about anything "those people" are doing. Best to be like an ostrich. Bury your head in the sand and pretend that it's not really happening. Meanwhile, in case you don't know, The affordable housing project has closed most of the trails to Tonquin Beach, some apparently for the next year, despite practically the entire neighbourhood showing up at the public hearing in the community hall, telling THC and Catalyst that we don't want you and your project in our neighbourhood. Now, THC and Catalyst have decided that they have the right to close access to our public parks and beaches. Who told 'em they could do this?
There were massive lineups at some polling stations on election day Saturday but so far the unofficial numbers show that voter turnout was actually down in most Vancouver Island municipalities.Provincially the turnout dropped from 42 per cent in the last election in 2018 to 37 per cent this time around. On the South Island, even the cities with hotly contested races like Victoria and Saanich saw voter turnout drop while in Langford it did go up, but was still among one of the lowest turnouts on the island.Further north, Nanaimo saw participation drop to just 24 per cent, Tofino plummeted from 65 per cent in 2018 to just 17 per cent and Campbell River was one of few places that saw an increase, rising from 25 per cent to 33 per cent.
