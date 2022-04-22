Tofino Development Story

https://www.westerlynews.ca/news/woodsmere-housing-development-set-for-public-hearing-in-tofino/
Fuck Woodsmere! Let's just raise everyone's taxes and give away the public lands to some shady individuals operating under the disguise of "affordable housing" instead. After decades of obstruction, it would not be proper for council to finally approve the construction of residential housing, at this late stage of the game. Apartment buildings? Houses? Absolutely not!! Living in a truck box at a campground, while working two jobs to pay for it, that's the conditions that mayor and council was elected to preserve, and they're doing a heck of a fine job of it! Great society we got here in Tofino. Young women offering to prostitute themselves, just to try to find a place to rent! Yes! Really! This is the disgusting state of affairs we have, while the priority seems to be "affordable housing" for ?? whoever?? I see the disgusting hollow words offered in council chambers. It makes me want to puke. None of the "oh so fucking wise" voices heard there are living in a tent tonight. Nothing has been done about housing in Tofino in decades. The current bunch ain't gonna do nothing either. Except maintain the status quo, and property values for themselves and their friends.
There's 6-8 really loud and noticeable welfare bums screaming for the rest of society to provide them with a cheap or free place to live (so they can continue with their substance abuse lifestyle), and there's 120-150 working people looking for a place to buy or rent. But the places for the 120-150 will never be built, because of the insane political decision to suspend the entire project. Those 6-8. They don't work. They don't contribute. They don't need to get up for work tomorrow, they can party all night. No one wants em for neighbors. Yet council (and it appears that staff makes these political decisions also) demand that the developer provide housing for these individuals that no one wants in the community anyhow. Probably shouldn't proceed with this housing project until Tofino has a safe injection site and detox facility to serve the incoming population that council is gearing up to serve.
There's nothing in this about housing for transgender individuals. That should delay things by another six weeks, at least, while staff studies this.
it needs to be pointed out that there is no extra water here. none. none for a massive development.we haven't hit the bottom of the water supply quite yet but its coming..... And when it does our council members will be unpleasantly surprised for not having seen it coming.
There's lots of water. It falls here as rain as runs away into the ocean. Lots of it. Just need to fill some buckets...or maybe a couple multi-million gallon resevoir tanks, to have on hand for emergencies and that two month gap in the rain supply that happens every summer.
