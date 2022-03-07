Mortgage Story

https://angusreid.org/canada-housing-mortgage-rate-rent/
We live in Canada, one of the richest lands on earth. We have ample land, water, natural resources, food, oil, and anything else you might need to construct a society from. We live in peace, at home and with our neighbors.Yet, many of us cannot find or afford a place to live.Young families cannot afford a home to raise their kids in.Seems pretty obvious that things are not being managed properly. And the rich amass more wealth.And if you speak out against the injustice and government indifference, you get thrown into jail and get your bank account seized.And Trudeau's in Europe seeking "justice". Justin, you need to get back to Ottawa and get to work on the problems you face at home.
