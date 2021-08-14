Saturday, August 14, 2021

Stupid Story

https://psyche.co/ideas/why-some-of-the-smartest-people-can-be-so-very-stupid 

Anonymous said...

data sets to use instead of thinking comes to mind.......

August 14, 2021 at 7:04 AM
Anonymous said...

DOT using consultants instead of listening to constituents comes to mind……

August 14, 2021 at 7:53 AM
Anonymous said...

good point 7:53
constituents have the knowledge and local specific experience to freely contribute to the civic process in a real way.
consultants often don't but the DOT hasn't a clue......

August 14, 2021 at 8:10 AM
Anonymous said...

authoritarian government shaped political ideology, autocratic leaders create alternate realities and manipulate institutions to retain power, from Twilight of Democracy: The Seductive Lure of Authoritarianism. now that's stupid! but close to home.....

August 14, 2021 at 8:42 PM
Anonymous said...

Ah come on folks. Let's just "build back better". Which in reality seems to mean lets adopt radical new social norms, ignore time tested truths, and generally change everything just for the sake of it, resulting in self inflicted cultural genocide. Stupid slogan for a stupid electorate.

August 15, 2021 at 9:34 AM
Anonymous said...

We have to "destroy that village to save it" The military ethos in Vietnam.

August 15, 2021 at 9:44 AM

