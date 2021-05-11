Tofino Planning Story

https://www.westerlynews.ca/news/interest-in-residential-development-rising-in-tofino/
40 housing/planning applications really? This is quite surprising. I hope someone can tell me what they are. If this isn't true what does that mean?or does it mean that every zoning variance is treated as a planning application instead of going to the board of variance.....something is fishy here and it aint fish.
This seems like a step in the right direction, IMHO.
Ralph.Will you please open a discussion on Tofino/Ucluelet getting its own police force ... what is there is not working.Thanks.
What I see is a lot of infill that doesn't require a lot of work. But, Mr Rodgers is correct in that what used to take 6 months to process, adjudicate, and decide, now takes two years, but that doesn't mean it gets approved. But it does mean the process gets more onerous and government has more control of everything.......and you have less.....of everything. And while we are on it, Affordable Housing is anything but affordable for the taxpayers. It has cost this community a fortune.
