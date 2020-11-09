Ice Rink Story

https://www.westerlynews.ca/entertainment/tofino-aims-to-combat-winter-doldrums-with-temporary-ice-rink/
Covid... No Problem!$12,000 to rent a tent for 6 weeks!This Tent can be purchased new for $5,295(mold/mildew resistant)https://www.specialeventsales.com/equipment.asp?action=category&category=228&key=589%2D0090
The fix must be in . Nobody renting tents in the winter.
I think the rental includes skates etc
It's approx 9K for the rink and 12K for the tent, a total f over $20,0000.00. That's a nice chunk of change just to please a few people who are "bored" from sitting at home.Perhaps we should think of those less fortunate, who don't even have a home to be "bored" in.That 20K could be given to the Tofino Housing Corporation and Catalyst Community Developments to enhance their noble efforts to provide affordable housing for the members of our community.Not wasted on a frivolous skating rink.
Am I missing something, doesn't a skating rink require ice?
