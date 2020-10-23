Tofino Housing Story

https://www.westerlynews.ca/news/housing-proposal-highlights-capacity-concerns-in-tofino/
Read this article, Read the whole thing. Carefully. It is shocking. Mcquade's comments about there being no apparent need for home ownership, is throwing so many people in Tofino under the bus. People who live and work here and make this town go. and simply want an opportunity to own a home in Tofino. She is so disconnected from the town. She should resign. I don't know who she represents on this.And then it goes on. To allow such opportunities to occur could overwhelm the school and hospital. Now she wants to do the job of the school board and VIHA. Perhaps she should just put a ban on babies until their is a bigger school or a bigger hospital. These are all solvable problems and school boards and health officials, well that is their job. That is what they do. There never would have been a town at all if the oldtimers had such an attitude. "Can't live here, there are already five settlers and no school and no hospital." what an attitude. What about "can do" attitude. All I here is bureaucratic mumbo jumbo, and "can't do"If you want to address issues of "capacity" how about you start with the number of visitors we can handle, cause just about everything flows from that. Of course a big reason they have a lot of trouble with the Hospital is that people who do, and might, work there can't find anywhere to live. And there have been teachers who work in Tofino who must commute from Ukee. And the Post office is having the same trouble getting people to work here. This town has lost a lot of good young people because there is nothing for them to buy that they can afford. And they moved on.I have no comment on the size of the roads, the landscaping, where a path might go etc. Tofino"s subdivision bylaws are capable of addressing those issues, but this kind of proposal, mixed use rental and small lot homes, with long term rental secondary suites is exactly what we need. and lots of it. Come on man! Spend just a little of your efforts on making some thing work.
Post a Comment
1 comment:
Read this article, Read the whole thing. Carefully. It is shocking. Mcquade's comments about there being no apparent need for home ownership, is throwing so many people in Tofino under the bus. People who live and work here and make this town go. and simply want an opportunity to own a home in Tofino. She is so disconnected from the town. She should resign. I don't know who she represents on this.
And then it goes on. To allow such opportunities to occur could overwhelm the school and hospital. Now she wants to do the job of the school board and VIHA. Perhaps she should just put a ban on babies until their is a bigger school or a bigger hospital. These are all solvable problems and school boards and health officials, well that is their job. That is what they do. There never would have been a town at all if the oldtimers had such an attitude. "Can't live here, there are already five settlers and no school and no hospital." what an attitude. What about "can do" attitude. All I here is bureaucratic mumbo jumbo, and "can't do"
If you want to address issues of "capacity" how about you start with the number of visitors we can handle, cause just about everything flows from that.
Of course a big reason they have a lot of trouble with the Hospital is that people who do, and might, work there can't find anywhere to live. And there have been teachers who work in Tofino who must commute from Ukee. And the Post office is having the same trouble getting people to work here. This town has lost a lot of good young people because there is nothing for them to buy that they can afford. And they moved on.
I have no comment on the size of the roads, the landscaping, where a path might go etc. Tofino"s subdivision bylaws are capable of addressing those issues, but this kind of proposal, mixed use rental and small lot homes, with long term rental secondary suites is exactly what we need. and lots of it.
Come on man! Spend just a little of your efforts on making some thing work.
Post a Comment