Guest Editorial from Mike Dauphinee

Here’s my feedback to the D.O.T. regarding the proposed 2020 budget. I encourage all residents and taxpayers to submit their own thoughts, concerns, and ideas too. Submissions can be made on-line at www.tofino.ca budget feedback. Phone, write, email your mayor and council. Tell them your thoughts, concerns, complaints and ideas. Let them know that the taxpayers are watching and that we intend to be heard.
FEEDBACK Submitted to D.O.T. (This is just one example, please add your own personal items as you wish)
Tell us what you think about proposed projects:--------- The district needs to develop a more comprehensive plan to identify the difference between "want' and "need". There are many things that it would be nice to have and there are many things that we MUST have. However, there is a limit to available funds, and as our mothers taught us, you cannot have everything you want. Three simple questions, in most cases would do this. 1- Do we really need this? 2- Do we really need this now? 3- Have we explored all possible options and is this the best deal we can get on behalf of the taxpayer?
Waste Water - As we begin planning for waste water conveyance and treatment systems, what questions do you have? How can we improve the www.tofino.ca/lwmppage?-------------- Stop spending money on this! Most people are unable to comprehend the technical aspects of this project anyway, they're not engineers. We have already spent a good sum on consultants regarding the project, now take the information gained from that and get on with the project!
Communications - In 2018 the District adopted a Communications Strategy.How do you receive information about the District and how can we communicate better?--------- I feel that I don't receive straight facts in most District communications. Instead, I get the "spin" that the D.O.T. wants me to believe. The recent public transit AAP proposal is a prime example of this. Why wasn't Tofino's representative on the ACRD board kicking and screaming about the unfair way that Tofino's taxpayers were committed to paying the lion's share of the costs of this project?
Elections - We're considering adding an extra advanced voting day (approx. $2,000) or mail-ballots (approx. $500) for future elections. What are your biggest barriers to voting in municipal elections?----------- I believe that approx. 50% of the properties in Tofino are owned by non-residents. All of these owners pay taxes. A lot of taxes! However, unless these owners happen to be in Tofino, on election or advance poll days, they don't get a vote! This is taxation without representation. This is, simply, wrong, and spits in the face of the idea of democracy. A mail-in ballot should be provided to every home in Tofino that receives a property tax bill, sent out early, with PLENTY of time allowed for the taxpayer to respond.
Website Refresh (Approx. $30,000) - What do you want to see in a new District website?----------- The website is fine as it is. The logo is fine too. Neither need any changes. Use the $43,000 to reduce taxes, or to pay down our debt.
Bylaw Enforcement - What issues should we address more? How should our resources be prioritized?--------------- $448K for by-law enforcement is outrageous! Is there some crime-wave happening that the people are not aware of? Staff reductions at By-Law are obviously required.
New Indoor Recreation Facility - This is a grant-dependent project (Tax 26.67% Grant 73.33%). If we are unsuccessful in receiving a grant, how do you think we should proceed?-------------- Wants vs Needs. We need a sewage facility, we need water infrastructure upgrades. We DO NOT NEED a gym. We don't have the money to pay for it, and we cannot risk using up the long term debt allowance on a project that we don't really NEED.In light of recent and future tax increases, now is not the time for further big money projects.
Shuttle Service - Did you use the service? What do you like about it and how could it be improved? (Reminder: this service is not funded by taxation)-------------Here’s an example of the “spin” I mentioned above. True, it’s NOT funded by taxation. It is, instead, largely funded my paid parking revenue, money that rightfully belongs to the taxpayers of Tofino. (Not a lie, but not the truth, either. My municipal government is trying to deceive me) No, I don't use it. I never will. Once the new transit system is operational, the shuttle should be scrapped, and those RMI funds re-directed to pay for the operation of the transit bus, which IS funded by taxation.-
Multi-Use Path - What do you think about the proposed improvements over the next 5 years? What sections should be prioritized?------------ All Ok with me. Until the RMI and MRDT funds can be re-directed toward paying parts of the cost of tourism infrastructure. it doesn't matter what the money gets spent on. Note: The section near Jensen's Bay Rd seems to be in quite poor condition, perhaps it could be placed closer to the top of the list?
Open House - Did you attend the open house/town hall? What were your thoughts about this format?----------- The problem with this format is that it's a "one shot" deal. If you happen to be unable to attend at the scheduled time, you get left out. How might these displays be left erected for a few days, in order for more taxpayers to have an opportunity to participate?
Town Hall - What should the next Town Hall with Council be about?------------ TAXATION! And the effects of high taxation, on residents, families, seniors, homeowners, employers, employees, wages, leaseholders, landlords, tenants, small business, on every facet of the local economy. Continued increases to taxation levels will make Tofino a place where no one can afford to live. Is this the community we want to be responsible for?
I have an additional comment: There’s a line item in the planning budget for $50,000 (35K from taxation) for a “housing needs assessment” . What is this!! Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you know that the current vacancy rate in Tofino is 0%. People are living in campers, vans, truck boxes, just trying to get out of the rain. Families have left town, moved away. People simply cannot find a place to live. There are no places. Housing availability is nowhere close to providing the housing units that the market is demanding. The idea that $50K of the public’s money would be spent to “assess” this deplorable social circumstance is both shocking and shameful. Throwing the taxpayers money at it isn’t going to fix it.
There's lots more in the four year budget to question besides the items above. For example, in the four year plan, there's $35,000 for a (used) fire officer duty truck (I 100% support supplying our firefighters with whatever equipment they need to do their job), there's $40,000 for a "fleet replacement" (I assume that's a new truck), and there's $140,000 upcoming for more vehicles over the coming years.
Nowadays, businesses don't buy vehicles, they lease them. Then they have new, reliable transportation that doesn't break down and doesn't require maintaining a service facility and a service technician. Costs are known, predictable, and constant. Business does this because they've learned that it's the most cost-effective method of maintaining a fleet. Why hasn't our municipal government considered this approach?
Our firefighters could probably lease a brand new duty truck for ???(I'll guess $500 per month) ??? That's $6,000 per year, $30K over five years, and then we get them ..... another brand new one!!, with the same tax money spent. Actually, with a bit of common sense and fiscal restraint, we could probably lease our firefighters the truck they need even cheaper.
