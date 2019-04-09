No Beach Fires Story

I don't really care one way or the other about beach fires......What I'd really like to see is a 100% ban on glass bottles on the beach.
This is very unfortunate, there is nothing like a campfire or beach fire when camping! The fog zone has not changed, there is no current threat of forest fires on the coast. What has changed is that there is constantly more bureaucracy and regulation, life just isn't as much fun. I wonder if the people making the decisions have ever experienced the joy of time around a small campfire. When was the last forest fire in the fog zone?
