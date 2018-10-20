election results

If Tofino only had four councillors, like Ucluelet, instead of six, then Dorothy and Duncan would both be gone. Get your chequebooks out, this is going to become the most expensive election you ever voted in.
I honestly thought Jarmo would have received more votes. I didn't think he'd come close to winning at all, but thought he'd get more than he did.Don't get me wrong, I voted for Josie, but seemed (on this blog at least) that he was gaining support.
Don't expect anything to change at city hall.
10:06---- Something WILL change at city hall. Everyone's paycheque will become larger, there will be even more of them, and Josie will be reaching into YOUR pocket for the money to cover it all.
10;06 Couldn't agree more. No change at city hall. Just more of the same.
