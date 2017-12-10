Sunday, December 10, 2017

Dec 14 Council Meeting

Please find below links to the December 14th Council meeting agenda.
·         2017-12- 14 Council Meeting - PDF
·         2017-12- 14 Council Meeting - HTML

This agenda includes the following items:
-          Proposed TELUS Cell Tower at 1440 Pacific Rim Highway
-          Proposal from the CARE Network to provide animal control services
-          Zoning Amendment Application for 210 Neil Street
-          Official Community Plan Amendment from Woodsmere Holdings Corp. at 825 Campbell Street
-          Special Event Applications for the Love Your Beach Cleanups and Polar Bear Swim
-          Main Street Phase 3 Design
-          Council and Public appointments to District and External Advisory Bodies

And more. Please review the full agenda package for details.

Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)