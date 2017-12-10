Dec 14 Council Meeting

Please find below links to the December 14th Council meeting agenda.
This agenda includes the following items:
- Proposed TELUS Cell Tower at 1440 Pacific Rim Highway
- Proposal from the CARE Network to provide animal control services
- Zoning Amendment Application for 210 Neil Street
- Official Community Plan Amendment from Woodsmere Holdings Corp. at 825 Campbell Street
- Special Event Applications for the Love Your Beach Cleanups and Polar Bear Swim
- Main Street Phase 3 Design
- Council and Public appointments to District and External Advisory Bodies
And more. Please review the full agenda package for details.
No comments:
Post a Comment