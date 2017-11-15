Wednesday, November 15, 2017

Cell Tower Planned In Family Neighbourhood


Posted by at

3 comments:

Anonymous said...

It's about time! That's been a dead zone for a while now. So what, there's towers all over the place already. Get over it, hippy.

November 15, 2017 at 9:56 PM
Canary In The Coal Mine said...

Interesting that the same ISED supports the new 5G rollout! No doubt that this tower is going to be 5G ready. Watch for many more of them popping up in the next few years.

https://www.canada.ca/en/innovation-science-economic-development/news/2017/06/public_consultationon5gforfastermobilenetworks.html

http://truthstreammedia.com/2017/08/19/system-forcing-total-saturated-5g-future-without-safety-checks/
Could there be a bigger psychopath than Tom Wheeler orchestrating your future...WITHOUT YOUR CONSENT!

Wake up people!

November 15, 2017 at 10:08 PM
Anonymous said...

Put it by the stump dump. Nobody lives there.

November 15, 2017 at 10:47 PM

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)