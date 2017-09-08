Friday, September 8, 2017

New Worries Story

http://www.theonion.com/amp/35245
Posted by at

1 comment:

Anonymous said...

WTF is this?
TVR can't operate out of South Chesterman, but if he brings in his parents- as part of View West Vacation Rentals- and his girlfriend, it's ok?? (scroll down to the property manager info)
How is this still happening???
www.vrbo.com/969292

September 8, 2017 at 11:01 AM

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)