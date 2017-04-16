Locals can't get parking passes but offshore residents can.

http://www.westerlynews.ca/news/no-break-for-locals-on-parking-limits-in-tofino/
For some reason council thinks it is great for non-residents to get parking passes but in many cases locals can't park in front of their own homes.A hippie growing weed up the inlet can park as long as he/she wants with an offshore pass but a local can't use the same parking spot.When I go to Vancouver, I don't get free parking because I don't live there.
Greg Blanchettes says “I definitely think that the ultimate goal here, and sooner rather than
later, should be, ‘Your car gets parked on your property when it’s not
in use.’' Why does this not apply if you don't live here ?
Almost all cities in BC with parking issues provide passes for local parking.Tofino has it completely backwards and provides passes only if you don't live here !!!
This is just another part of Council's war on locals.Next election vote for candidates that will defend local rights instead of turning the town into one big amusement park.
This makes a strong case for places like Rosie Bay.Tofino needs more gated communities with private policing of parking.
The elephant in the room, that nobody seems to want to talk about is thatvast majority of those free passes are for off shore folks living on reserves. Nobody wants to get into the political dog fight( past threats of boycotts and protests protests and retaliation) of asking offshore folk to pay for their parking in town...The socalled "hippie" growing weed up the inlet would be wacked in an instant except they have been lumped in with the natives. We have to get past this political correctness that avoids talking and dealing with obvious issues. It would not be rascist to suggest that natives need to develope and pay for their own off street parking or play by the same rules as others for on street parking, as the taxpayer can no longer afford it, and changes are necessary.
In many other ways the parking scheme is a nightmare, and the problems are to numerous to explore here. The lack of equity and fairness is abundant in all quarters. So too, the visuals are sad, a phalanx of parking signs assault the eye at ever turn....
filling in the area behind the 1st street dock is the best solution for providing offshore parking. it is insane to put offshore parking on the streets. INSANE that the elderly or infirm MUST trudge up 1st street hill to reach their vehicles. the council listens to STUPID consultants who really don't have any knowledge of how things work for the people who have lived here all of their lives.
decisions are based upon IGNORING our lives in favour of a bizarre idea that foreign(i. e. people who do not live here) academics have the right and the knowledge to do whats best for us.....because they believe they are smart and we are STUPID.
i would like to get in their faces in a place outside their STUPID open houses to tell them what i think in appropriate terms with inappropriate gestures.........
There used to be offshore parking along Grice Rd but it was turned into a kayak launch pad and green space for tourists and drunks.
Council still sells or leases non existent parking spots to commercial ventures.
this is a battle between common sense and academic theory.
the academic theory is that we will all be forced to accept expensive cookie cutter absurdities so tofino will be just like parksville. ooooh boy aluminum checker-plate back rests on benches!...remnant of the fishing days gone by! isn't that inane?
i hope residents will exercise their rights of civil dis obedience wherever they can with this street nonsense.
this isn't funded by the taxpayer but by tourism tofino in concert with tofino council who has tossed OCP guidelines and design standards into the trash.
likewise regarding container town. really a lot of civic pride in those c-cans
The above reference ,I believe, is to the container mall at the west end of Campbell St. It used to be private parking for residents of Hot Springs Cove but since there is free parking on the street it was no longer needed.
It would seem that a parkade located close to the Whisky Dock would be a better use of RMI money than the current "revitalzation" projects.At least it would serve a purpose and offset some of the parking that has been lost to those stupid planters in the middle of the road.
Greg Blanchette says: "If you’re lucky enough to own property in Tofino, your stuff should be stored on your property and not on public property”
If this parking issue concerned any of greg's "Social Justice Warrior Buddies", it would be No Problem to hand them out a free parking pass.
Better make sure that the "Tiny Houses" have enough parking spots! You can't expect everybody to drive a clowns bike.
Why wouldn't the Feds help first nations develop a multi floor parkade inside first street dock on filled foreshore. That's the tax money that is needed. Better get Gordo off his bike, and give up flying his various utopian balloons. He could solve basic problems here, if he chose to invest in reality. Sounds like a sure thing Liberal infrastructure project.
Unfortuanately under Blanchette's regime, owning property in Tofino is reduced to a matter of "luck." So much for a community of people who earn their rewards and are able to invest in their town, which many would do if council hadn't strangled he supply. It's not a matter of luck as much as matter of a lot more money than working people can afford. That is not "luck". That is bad management by town councils. Perhaps Blanchette prefers a town of privileged seasonal owners. Always someone needing a house sitter......
--Al Anderson said "hardship would need to be proven. Otherwise people will just come and get one because they want to park on the street, not because they have to,” he said “I don’t know if we have to develop a whole bunch of criteria for that.”--
These PC wackos should develop a whole bunch of criteria for "Offshore Visitors" and let them prove "hardship". Handing out hundreds of free parking permits to non-residents without any criteria is only good for Virtue Signaling and is so backwards!
Only elderly and disabled offshore visitors should be allowed to park in our commercial downtown, the rest should park at the school or community hall.
"Virtue signaling" love that phrase. In combination with piss on the people who live here and pay taxes. Wonder if Mr Anderson has distant relations in France. Reminds me of "let them eat cake" Pompous ass!
