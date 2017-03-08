Wednesday, March 8, 2017

A Big Thank You To Blog Sponsors !

Ralph Tieleman said...

I would encourage advertising on the blog as a way to reach Tofino customers.Since the Vacation Rental debate has escalated the blog has received a record number of page views.The ads go through Google so I have no control over content.

March 8, 2017 at 9:41 AM
Anonymous said...

To be fair, it should be realized that the Ecolodge isn't really owned by the mayor. It's actually owned by a male citizen. They're not married, not in the Christian sense.

March 8, 2017 at 9:55 AM
Anonymous said...

Ownership or marital status are irrelevant. Complicity is. Having two sets of rules is a no no.

"You can't sit on two chairs at once."

March 8, 2017 at 10:20 AM

