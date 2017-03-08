A Big Thank You To Blog Sponsors !

I would encourage advertising on the blog as a way to reach Tofino customers.Since the Vacation Rental debate has escalated the blog has received a record number of page views.The ads go through Google so I have no control over content.
To be fair, it should be realized that the Ecolodge isn't really owned by the mayor. It's actually owned by a male citizen. They're not married, not in the Christian sense.
Ownership or marital status are irrelevant. Complicity is. Having two sets of rules is a no no. "You can't sit on two chairs at once."
